American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after acquiring an additional 597,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,551,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039,122 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $655,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,779,526 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,882,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,639,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $344,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $124.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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