Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,281 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 169,026 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $48,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a $157.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.00.

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American Water Works Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.57 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8950 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc. is a U.S. water and wastewater utility founded in 1886. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the company provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, industrial and public-sector customers. Its operations include treating and distributing drinking water, collecting and treating wastewater, and maintaining the infrastructure needed to deliver these services. American Water also provides water and wastewater services to U.S. military installations and offers related services through its market-based businesses.

See Also

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