American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD - Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,532 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.64% of American Woodmark worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 2,117.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,343 shares of the company's stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 382,291 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $20,665,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,722,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,065.7% in the third quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 233,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 213,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Woodmark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Woodmark to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. American Woodmark Corporation has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Woodmark's revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark's products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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