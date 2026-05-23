Americana Partners LLC Buys 11,131 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,738 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $649,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175,486 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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