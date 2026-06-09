Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,393,193 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Americold Realty Trust worth $69,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,104 shares of the company's stock worth $45,025,000 after buying an additional 626,160 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -235.90%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

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