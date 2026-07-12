AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,355 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $233.85. The company had a trading volume of 639,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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