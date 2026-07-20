AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,693 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of AMETEK worth $55,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 487,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,901,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,085,000 after buying an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $236.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $244.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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