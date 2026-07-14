AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in American Express were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight and raised its price target to $400, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report

JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight and raised its price target to $400, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan said American Express should better withstand Middle East conflict-related fallout than rivals because its cardholders skew more affluent and defensive. Yahoo Finance article

JPMorgan said American Express should better withstand Middle East conflict-related fallout than rivals because its cardholders skew more affluent and defensive. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also raised its price target on AXP to $380 from $345, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term trends. Yahoo Finance article

Evercore ISI also raised its price target on AXP to $380 from $345, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term trends. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on American Express, adding to the broader positive analyst sentiment. The Globe and Mail article

RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on American Express, adding to the broader positive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighted AXP as a stock to watch and discussed whether its momentum can continue, but did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Seeking Alpha article

Coverage pieces highlighted AXP as a stock to watch and discussed whether its momentum can continue, but did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: American Express also drew attention from a note saying it remains a buy despite its valuation, which supports sentiment but underscores the stock is not cheap. CNBC article

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.15.

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American Express Trading Up 1.0%

AXP stock opened at $354.26 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $326.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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