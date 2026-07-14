AMG National Trust Bank Buys 7,041 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,694 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Danaher were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $199.06. The company has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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