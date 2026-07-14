AMG National Trust Bank Has $12.85 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Reuters article

TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. CNBC article

The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Reuters article

TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Zacks article

Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Yahoo Finance article

Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests investors are questioning how long the AI spending boom can last, which could limit upside after the rally. Barron's article

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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