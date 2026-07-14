AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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