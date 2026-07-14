AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,558 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $103,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $242.49. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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