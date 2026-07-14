AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 956.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,224 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Intuit were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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