AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $279.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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