Amgen Inc. $AMGN Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,953 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $106,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

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Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $366.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $347.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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