Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,742 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $78,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Up 2.2%

AMGN opened at $345.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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