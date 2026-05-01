Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $346.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $358.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Trending Headlines about Amgen

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Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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