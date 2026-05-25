Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,891 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $167,032,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $339.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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