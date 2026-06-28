Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,595 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $291,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $358.61 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.70 and a 200-day moving average of $346.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.42.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here