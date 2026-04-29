Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,506 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Amgen were worth $81,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

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Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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