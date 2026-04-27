Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,740 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.13% of Amgen worth $221,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Company Study Completion

Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Guggenheim PT Update

Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Q1 Webcast

Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. H.R.8203 Bill

Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Earnings Preview

Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Insider Selling

Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen announced the planned retirement of EVP & Chief Technology Officer David M. Reese effective June 30, 2026, with a strategic leadership realignment — a governance event to watch, but presented as orderly and planned. CTO Retirement

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $344.55 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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