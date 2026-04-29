Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Trending Headlines about Amgen

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Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

Amgen stock opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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