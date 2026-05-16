AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 18,874 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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