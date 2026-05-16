AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 252.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the quarter. Rambus comprises about 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Rambus worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rambus by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Rambus by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Rambus by 2,372.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $3,936,717.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,434.10. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,135.54. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $6,295,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.79. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $161.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%.The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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