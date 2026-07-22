Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,693.52. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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