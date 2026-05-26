Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Amkor Technology worth $82,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 843,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 703,617 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,229,167.22. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,950 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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