Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 140,977 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 653,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $137,151,000 after buying an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $107,477,000 after buying an additional 740,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 340,262 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, July 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Reuters article

Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Business Wire article

NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. The Fly article

UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial lowered its price target to $75, suggesting some analysts still see valuation or execution risk despite the recent rally. American Banking News article

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.20. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here