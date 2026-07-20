Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,572 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,069,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 512,842 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 313.96% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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