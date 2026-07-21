Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 257,075 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 257,075 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.18% of GeneDx worth $41,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company's stock worth $154,650,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in GeneDx by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,435,000 after buying an additional 474,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GeneDx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,288,000 after buying an additional 292,394 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest filings and notices.

No clearly positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest filings and notices. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Kahn Swick & Foti, reminded investors of an August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action covering purchases between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Kahn Swick & Foti, reminded investors of an August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action covering purchases between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating claims that GeneDx misled investors about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and expected synergies, highlighting a prior 49% stock drop after the company’s Q1 2026 report and a $31.2 million impairment charge. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is investigating claims that GeneDx misled investors about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and expected synergies, highlighting a prior 49% stock drop after the company’s Q1 2026 report and a $31.2 million impairment charge. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional firms issued similar class-action reminders, reinforcing the legal overhang rather than introducing new operational news. Article Title

Several additional firms issued similar class-action reminders, reinforcing the legal overhang rather than introducing new operational news. Negative Sentiment: The repeated lawsuit coverage and allegations of acquisition-related misrepresentations are likely weighing on sentiment and help explain why the stock is trading lower. Article Title

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 533,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208,077.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,761,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,425,836.88. The trade was a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,367,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,441,186.40. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares valued at $1,295,646. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of WGS opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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