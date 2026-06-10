Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 89,470 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,725 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,470 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of GeneDx worth $49,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,594 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company's stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Conference transcript

GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Analyst rating update

Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Class action alert

Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged misleading disclosures and a steep post-earnings selloff, which may continue to weigh on sentiment despite insider buying. Litigation report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WGS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 46,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,167,618.70. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,707,164 shares in the company, valued at $195,960,689.04. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 72,382 shares valued at $4,889,473. Insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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