Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 253.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,373 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 628,499 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of CoreWeave worth $62,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company's stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 7.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 1.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 7.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,161,017 shares of company stock worth $3,069,845,030.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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