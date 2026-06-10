Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,687 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 186,664 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.76% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $97,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,975,475. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,788,716.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,480. This trade represents a 79.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,564 shares of company stock worth $12,981,944. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Key Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 330.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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