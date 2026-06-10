Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 527,613 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 2.5% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Teradyne worth $212,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $369.21 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $359.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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