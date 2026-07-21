Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 441,712 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $39,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,267,850. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,256,652 shares of company stock worth $312,089,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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