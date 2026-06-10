Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $101.98 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,429 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,752 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.2% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Airbnb worth $101,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Airbnb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,635,218 shares of company stock worth $220,923,305. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3%

Airbnb stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed multiple stock sales over the past several sessions, including a recent sale of 16,515 shares and a larger sale of 64,333 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though he still owns a very large stake. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed multiple stock sales over the past several sessions, including a recent sale of 16,515 shares and a larger sale of 64,333 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though he still owns a very large stake. Negative Sentiment: A separate report highlighted a sharp increase in short interest activity in Airbnb, reinforcing the idea that some traders are positioning for more downside or caution in the near term.

A separate report highlighted a sharp increase in short interest activity in Airbnb, reinforcing the idea that some traders are positioning for more downside or caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb remains supported by longer-term analyst optimism, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target above current trading levels, but that has not been enough to offset the recent insider-sale headlines. Article Title

Airbnb remains supported by longer-term analyst optimism, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target above current trading levels, but that has not been enough to offset the recent insider-sale headlines. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s fundamentals remain solid overall, with revenue growth in the latest quarter and continued profitability, but the most recent earnings report also showed an EPS miss, which may limit enthusiasm. Article Title

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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