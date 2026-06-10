Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $616.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.25 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $701.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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