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Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Compass Pathways logo with Medical background
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Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,828 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,491 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Compass Pathways worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,757,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 39.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,872 shares of the company's stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 774,090 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Compass Pathways by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Pathways by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Pathways presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Trading Up 4.4%

Compass Pathways stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Pathways

(Free Report)

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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