Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $36.22 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,339 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Weiss Ratings raised L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $307.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $325.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $237.56 and a 12 month high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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