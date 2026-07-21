Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. $PACB

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037,987 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 770,593 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.27% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,546 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,320 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,223,767 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,057 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.29. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 571.06% and a negative net margin of 80.35%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc develops, manufactures and sells high-performance DNA sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis. The company's proprietary single-molecule, real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology is designed to enable long-read sequencing, offering high accuracy for applications such as de novo genome assembly, transcriptome characterization and structural variation analysis. Pacific Biosciences markets a suite of instruments, including the Sequel and Sequel IIe systems, alongside reagents, consumables and data analysis software to support a range of life science research.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Pacific Biosciences has expanded its global reach by serving academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and government research centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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