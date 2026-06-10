Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bullish $BLSH

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524,820 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Bullish comprises 1.1% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Bullish worth $95,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Insider Transactions at Bullish

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $3,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLSH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bullish from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Bullish from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bullish from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bullish

Bullish Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Bullish stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bullish has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.83 million for the quarter. Bullish had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 314.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bullish will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Bullish News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Negative Sentiment: One article warned that “crypto winter” may be setting in, citing Bitcoin falling below $60,000, record ETF outflows, and institutional selling. Because Bullish is a crypto trading and market infrastructure platform, it is viewed as highly exposed to a downturn in digital-asset activity. Article Title

One article warned that “crypto winter” may be setting in, citing Bitcoin falling below $60,000, record ETF outflows, and institutional selling. Because Bullish is a crypto trading and market infrastructure platform, it is viewed as highly exposed to a downturn in digital-asset activity. Negative Sentiment: Bullish also released May 2026 monthly metrics, but the market appears to be focusing less on the company’s operating update and more on the broader decline in crypto sentiment and trading volumes, which can pressure revenue expectations. Article Title

Bullish also released May 2026 monthly metrics, but the market appears to be focusing less on the company’s operating update and more on the broader decline in crypto sentiment and trading volumes, which can pressure revenue expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Another piece looked at Bullish’s valuation after its recent pullback, framing the stock as still expensive on a price-to-sales basis despite the selloff. That keeps valuation concerns in focus for investors. Article Title

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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