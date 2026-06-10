Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,324 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of DoorDash worth $53,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.92. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here