Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,084 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 157,510 shares during the period. Natera makes up 1.2% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Natera worth $107,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Natera by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $655,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,065,360.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $291,683.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,782 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,020.88. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,500 shares of company stock worth $34,664,208. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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