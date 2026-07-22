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Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Standard BioTools Inc. $LAB

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Standard BioTools logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,893,103 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Standard BioTools worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Standard BioTools by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 88,783,856 shares of the company's stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 19,288,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,245,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 263,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,766 shares of the company's stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Standard BioTools by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,387,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Standard BioTools from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAB

Standard BioTools Trading Up 4.0%

LAB stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools, Inc NASDAQ: LAB, formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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