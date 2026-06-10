Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,865 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 30,381 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.3% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Illumina worth $116,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,154 shares of company stock worth $155,600,208 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $177.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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