Go Pro
→ 30-Year market veteran reveals America’s #1 Stock (From Eagle Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,001 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Rio Tinto logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the mining company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto

About Rio Tinto

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rio Tinto Right Now?

Before you consider Rio Tinto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rio Tinto wasn't on the list.

While Rio Tinto currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines