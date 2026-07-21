Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 165,333 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,532 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 165,333 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.3% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Illumina worth $88,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.68 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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