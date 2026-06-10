Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,447 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of AeroVironment worth $48,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.78.

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AeroVironment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of AVAV opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $156.00 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The company had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment's revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $42,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,340.88. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $40,577.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,929.81. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $185,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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