Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,717 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,717 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Rubrik worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth $34,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $58,811.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $378,321.66. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,416,668.10. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.96.

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Rubrik Trading Down 1.0%

RBRK stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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