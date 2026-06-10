Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,560 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 200,565 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Rocket Lab worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -338.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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