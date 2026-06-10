Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293,185 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 675,408 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 6.1% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Shopify worth $529,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised Shopify from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify continues to show solid operating execution, with analysts highlighting strength in AI-driven traffic, payments, enterprise adoption, and overall revenue growth. Its Q1 2026 GMV reportedly topped $100.7 billion again, reinforcing that merchant activity remains healthy. Shopify's GMV Tops $100B Again: What Investors Should Know

Shopify continues to show solid operating execution, with analysts highlighting strength in AI-driven traffic, payments, enterprise adoption, and overall revenue growth. Its Q1 2026 GMV reportedly topped $100.7 billion again, reinforcing that merchant activity remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive on Shopify’s long-term growth story, with some articles arguing the stock may still have room to run if management keeps delivering on execution and e-commerce expansion. Can Shopify's Strong Execution Outweigh Valuation Concerns in H2 2026?

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive on Shopify’s long-term growth story, with some articles arguing the stock may still have room to run if management keeps delivering on execution and e-commerce expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify remains a widely followed growth stock, and recent commentary from market strategists and analyst roundups has kept attention on the company’s fundamentals rather than any new company-specific setback. Shopify (SHOP) Fell With Software Sell Off

Shopify remains a widely followed growth stock, and recent commentary from market strategists and analyst roundups has kept attention on the company’s fundamentals rather than any new company-specific setback. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the reported figures, suggesting no clear new bearish catalyst from positioning.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the reported figures, suggesting no clear new bearish catalyst from positioning. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is valuation: Shopify trades at a premium forward sales multiple, leaving little room for disappointment if growth or margins slow. That concern, along with a broader software selloff, has weighed on the stock. Can Shopify's Strong Execution Outweigh Valuation Concerns in H2 2026?

Shopify Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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